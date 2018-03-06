Oclaro samples 1310nm DFB-MZ PICs for 100G/400G PAM4

Oclaro announced sampling 1310nm photonic integrated circuits (PICs) that integrate a DFB laser with a Mach Zehnder modulator for intra-data center applications using CWDM wavelengths.



The 1310nm DFB-MZ PIC, which leverages Oclaro's expertise in 1310 DFB lasers and its Indium-Phosphide high-bandwidth modulator technology, is aimed at shorter-reach applications such as higher-speed connectivity across data center campuses.



"The need for ever-increasing capacity within the data center is making it critical to develop higher-speed and more integrated component technology," said Beck Mason, President of Oclaro's Integrated Photonic Business. "Oclaro has a long history of delivering proven direct detect and coherent technology and we are pleased to be the first supplier to now offer a 1310nm DFB-MZ PIC capable of supporting the demanding 100 Gbps per wavelength PAM4 applications."



