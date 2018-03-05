Oak Thorne takes the helm at Gogo

Oakleigh Thorne has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, replacing Michael J. Small, who has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer, and as a director of the company. Gogo said the decision for Small to leave the company was "mutual".





Mr. Thorne, a director of the company since 2003, has approximately 30 years of leadership experience with significant operational and financial expertise. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Thorndale Farm LLC, the family office of the Thorne family, which is the largest Gogo shareholder, owning approximately 30 percent of the ompany's outstanding common stock. Mr. Thorne has served in numerous senior management positions, including as Chief Executive Officer of two public companies.