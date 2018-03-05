Oakleigh Thorne has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, replacing Michael J. Small, who has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer, and as a director of the company. Gogo said the decision for Small to leave the company was "mutual".
Monday, March 5, 2018
Oak Thorne takes the helm at Gogo
Monday, March 05, 2018 Gogo, Satellite No comments
