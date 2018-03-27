NVIDIA brings 10x performance for Deep Learning System

At its annual GTC conference in San Jose, NVIDIA introduced its 2 petaflop, DGX-2 Deep Learning System, promising a 10x performance boost on deep learning workloads compared with the previous generation from six months ago.



Key advancements in NVIDIA platform include a 2x memory boost to NVIDIA Tesla V100 datacenter GPU, and a revolutionary new GPU interconnect fabric called NVIDIA NVSwitch, which enables up to 16 Tesla V100 GPUs to simultaneously communicate at a record speed of 2.4 terabytes per second. NVIDIA also introduced an updated, fully optimized software stack.



These advancements enable the NVIDIA DGX-2 server to deliver two petaflops of computational power -- the equivalent of 300 servers occupying 15 racks of datacenter space, while being 60x smaller and 18x more power efficient.



“The extraordinary advances of deep learning only hint at what is still to come,” said Jensen Huang, NVIDIA founder and CEO, as he unveiled the news at GTC 2018. “Many of these advances stand on NVIDIA’s deep learning platform, which has quickly become the world’s standard. We are dramatically enhancing our platform’s performance at a pace far exceeding Moore’s law, enabling breakthroughs that will help revolutionize healthcare, transportation, science exploration and countless other areas.”