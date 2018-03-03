Nutanix to acquire Minjar for multicloud capabilities

Nutanix agreed to acquire Minjar, a start-up with development offices in Bengaluru, India that offers cost control and visibility services for workloads in public clouds. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Minjar' Botmetric service SmartAssist Assurance and SmartAssist Managed Cloud services help enterprises embrace the cloud effectively and optimize their multi-cloud environments for performance and cost.



Nutanix also plans to use Minjar’s technology to bolster its Nutanix Calm automation and lifecycle management product, as well as Xi Cloud Services, a native extension to the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software.



“As companies increasingly rely on the public cloud as part of their critical infrastructure, it’s imperative that they have full visibility into the cost, reliability and security of that infrastructure so that they can effectively manage and automate which workloads run where to maximize performance and ROI,” said Vijay Rayapati, Co-Founder and CEO of Minjar. “We’re so pleased to be joining the Nutanix family to add our technology to the leading edge Nutanix software stack so customers have a simple and elegant experience for managing their multi-cloud environments.”





