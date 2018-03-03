Nutanix hits revenue of $286.7 million, shifts to software sales

Nutanix reported revenue of $286.7 million for its second quarter of fiscal 2018, up 44% year-over-year from $199.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017, and reflecting the elimination of approximately $14 million in hardware revenue in the quarter as the company executes its shift toward increasing software revenue.



Billings for the quarter amounted to $355.9 million, growing 57% year-over-year from $227.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017.



Nutanix ended the second quarter of fiscal 2018 with 8,870 end-customers, adding a record 1,057 new end-customers during the quarter.

Second quarter customer wins included Arca Continental, DB Systel, JetBlue Airways, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), Nexen (a CNOOC Limited Company), and Schroders

Accelerated Number of $1 Million+ Deals: 57 customers with deals over $1 million in the quarter, up 104% year-over-year

Signed 5 Software and Support Deals Greater than $3 Million: Nutanix signed five software and support deals worth more than $3 million, of which three were worth more than $5 million during the quarter, all with Global 2000 customers.

There was a GAAP gross profit of $178.2 million, up 46% year-over-year from $122.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017, and a non-GAAP gross profit of $182.2 million, up 45% year-over-year from $126.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017.“We had an outstanding quarter that demonstrated our strong execution across many business initiatives. Our shift toward a software-centric strategy is on track and we aligned our sales compensation in February to support this transition,” said Dheeraj Pandey, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Nutanix. “Our continued success with Global 2000 customers, the strength of our large deal execution and record number of new customers prove that we are reducing friction for our customers and providing them with a consumer-grade experience that is unmatched.”“We are proud of our performance in Q2. During the quarter, we saw record results across all geographies, with particularly strong performances from our EMEA and APJ regions. Our 57% billings growth year-over-year and our 45% increase in non-GAAP gross profit year-over-year drove a better than expected bottom line,” said Duston Williams, CFO of Nutanix. “Our software and support billings also rose significantly during the quarter, demonstrating our progress as we transition to a software-centric business model. Our strong execution on our strategic initiatives, together with our successful convertible debt offering, put us in a strong position for the future.”Highlights