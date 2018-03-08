NTT Electronics announces 64GBaud coherent DSP

NTT Electronics (NEL) has begun sampling a 64GBaud high-performance coherent DSP for DWDM optical transport systems. The DSP core leverages Broadcom’s 16nm CMOS fin-FET high-speed mixed-signal technologies which enhances per-lambda capacity by two-to-three times up to 600Gbps/λ.



NEL's new DSP supports flexible line capacities by combining multiple Baud-rates and modulation-formats, from 100Gbps/λ by 32GBaud QPSK to industry-first 600Gbps/λ by 64GBaud 64QAM.



The company says it is able to achieve a range of per-fiber DWDM capacity, from 5Tbps for tens of thousands of kilometers Ultra Long Haul (ULH) to over 30Tbps for 120km ZR transmission reaches, and further doubling the capacity by using both C-band and L-band. Real-time coherent processing at 64GBaud enables thousands-of-kilometers LH transport at 200Gbps/λ by Dual-Polarization (DP) QPSK, hundreds-of-kilometers Metro transport at 400Gbps/λ by DP 16QAM, or 120km ZR transport at 600Gbps/λ by DP 64QAM.“Every Service Provider needs to maximize fiber capacity to meet increasing bandwidth demand,” said Haruhiko Ichino, NEL Executive Vice President and General Manager of Broadband System & Device Business Group. “We are strongly committed to be a pioneer in the coherent DSP innovation and to provide merchant-silicon solutions for cost-effective upgrades in LH, Metro, and shorter-reach data-center-interconnect (DCI) applications.”Commercial production is expected in the second half of 2018.