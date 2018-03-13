NTT DOCOMO picks Ericsson’s virtual infrastructure manager

NTT DOCOMO will deploy Ericsson’s virtual infrastructure manager (VIM) solution at commercial sites in Japan.



The installation of Ericsson Cloud Execution Environment (CEE), which is based on OpenStack, is expected to improve installation, sanity testing, and deployment times for Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVi).



Ericsson said its Fulfillment-OSS NFVi Provisioning solution will significantly reduce manual CEE deployment time and will enable end-to-end and efficient project implementation across NTT DOCOMO’s network function virtualization platform system.



Chris Houghton, Head of Market Area North East Asia, Ericsson, says: “Cloud automation is rapidly gaining attention among service providers as they address their digital transformation needs. We have worked very closely with NTT DOCOMO in their NFV engagements to date, so we have a great deal of insight and understanding, as well as the technical and innovative leadership to drive their cloud automation provisioning.”