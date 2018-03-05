NTT Docomo invests in Otonomo for car data sharing

NTT DOCOMO Ventures has made an equity investment in Otonomo Technologies Ltd., a start-up based in Herzeliya, Israel, that is developing a marketplace for connected car data. Financial terms were not disclosed.







Otonomo offers a centralized platform through which car-generated data parameters are packaged into data bundles and offered to service providers to create innovative new applications and services.The Otonomo platform addresses functionality such as accounting, billing, security, market management, privacy protection, regulatory compliance, data anonymization and normalization, API linkage and more. The company says it is engaged with dozens of auto manufacturers and Telematics Service Providers, and has an ecosystem comprising many dozens of partners.