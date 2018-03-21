NTT Com plans 4th data center campus in Frankfurt

NTT Communications' e-shelter business unit has acquired a new development site in Frankfurt, which will be its 4th location in the city.



The “Frankfurt 4 Data Center” campus is located in Hattersheim in the west of the city and will feature 5 DC buildings built out in phases, with the first building of 9.7MW IT load scheduled to open in early 2019. Once fully built out, the site is capable of housing up to 60MW IT load and 24,000 sqm of IT space, supporting an average power density of 2.5 kW/sqm.





e-shelter, which offers both wholesale and retail colocation services, along with hybrid IT enterprise solutions, currently operates across ten locations in the DACH region and a data center area of around 90,000 sqm. Outside of DACH e-shelter is also expanding to new markets with a new data center campus opening in Amsterdam in early 2019 and development sites secured in both Madrid and London.