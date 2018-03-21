NTT Communications' e-shelter business unit has acquired a new development site in Frankfurt, which will be its 4th location in the city.
The “Frankfurt 4 Data Center” campus is located in Hattersheim in the west of the city and will feature 5 DC buildings built out in phases, with the first building of 9.7MW IT load scheduled to open in early 2019. Once fully built out, the site is capable of housing up to 60MW IT load and 24,000 sqm of IT space, supporting an average power density of 2.5 kW/sqm.
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
NTT Com plans 4th data center campus in Frankfurt
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 Data Centers, Germany, NTT Com No comments
