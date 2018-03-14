Nokia Bell Labs Prize offers up to $175,000 - entries close April 25

Nokia Bell Labs opened its fifth annual global Prize competition for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.



The Nokia Bell Labs Prize competition, which offers up to $175,000 to the first, second and third place winners, "seeks disruptive innovative proposals that address the grand human challenges that drive and will underpin the fourth industrial revolution, and enable an enhanced ability to sense, control and automate everything." Entries will be accepted until April 25, 2018.



Marcus Weldon, president of Nokia Bell Labs & CTO for Nokia, said: "We are at the beginning of the fourth industrial revolution that will transform human existence in previously unimaginable ways.The Bell Labs Prize seeks innovators who will power this revolution, with an interest in collaborating with a wide diversity of intellects, disciplines, backgrounds, skills, geographies, philosophies...everything - that's the classic 'Bell Labs way', and the secret of our success."



https://bell-labs.com/prize/