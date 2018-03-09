Nokia appoints Goel to head Global Services

Nokia has appointed Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Group Leadership Team (GLT), reporting to Rajeev Suri, the company's CEO. He replaces Igor Leprince, who is leaving to pursue opportunities outside the company.



Goel was most recently head of Global Services Sales. He brings with him the experience of senior leadership roles in Services over the last ten years at Nokia. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering with a specialization in Electronics and Communications from the Manipal Institute of Technology in India.



As a result of this change, Nokia's Group Leadership Team will, effective as of April 1, 2018, consist of the following members: Rajeev Suri, Basil Alwan, Hans-Juergen Bill, Kathrin Buvac, Ashish Chowdhary, Joerg Erlemeier, Barry French, Sanjay Goel, Bhaskar Gorti, Federico Guillén, Gregory Lee, Kristian Pullola, Marc Rouanne, Maria Varsellona and Marcus Weldon.