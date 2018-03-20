Netronome intros 25/50GbE SmartNICs based on the OCP v2.0 mezzanine spec

Netronome unveiled its Agilio CX 25 and 50Gb/s SmartNICs featuring support for the OCP v2.0 mezzanine specification.



The Agilio CX SmartNIC platform fully and transparently offloads virtual switch, router, P4 and eBPF-based datapath processing for networking functions such as overlays, security, load balancing and telemetry, enabling cloud and SDN-enabled compute and storage servers to free up critical server CPU cores for application processing while delivering significantly higher performance.



Netronome said its new Agilio SmartNICs are deployable in multiple OCP server and storage platforms, and pack 60 processing cores within stringent OCP v2.0 form factor and power profiles to deliver nine times higher kernel datapath processing capabilities per server to enhance security and data access efficiencies.







The Agilio CX 25/50GbE SmartNICs utilize open sourced, Linux-based, upstreamed drivers and compilers to enable seamless offload of Enhanced Berkeley Packet Filter/Express Data Processing (eBPF/XDP) applications.“OCP designs are known to deliver size and cost-effective scale and performance. SoC silicon used in SmartNICs has typically involved much larger size, cost and power profiles while delivering lower performance,” said Sujal Das, chief marketing and strategy officer at Netronome. “Netronome unique SoC technology with open-source programming available in Agilio CX 25/50GbE SmartNICs enables the industry to realize the confluence of the value of OCP designs with the much sought-after capabilities of SmartNICs.”Agilio CX 25GbE SmartNICs for OCP are sampling today, and Agilio CX 50GbE SmartNICs for OCP will sample in Q3 2018.https://www.netronome.com/products/agilio-cx/