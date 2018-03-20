Netronome collaborates with Qualcomm in OCP v3.0 NICs

Netronome is working with Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies on network interface solutions based on the upcoming OCP v3.0 NIC specification and integrated with OCP servers running on Qualcomm Centriq 2400 server processors.



The OCP v3.0 NIC specification supports two new form factors and a broader solution space for NIC and system vendors to provide enhanced network throughput, performance and flexibility.



“The OCP v3.0 NIC specification is yet another step forward for the OCP community,” said Sujal Das, chief marketing and strategy officer at Netronome. “Future Netronome SmartNIC solutions based on the OCP v3.0 NIC specification, integrated with Qualcomm Centriq 2400-based servers, will provide even greater network performance and server efficiency for Telco and cloud data center infrastructures.”



“At last year’s OCP Summit, Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies introduced a server specification based on the world’s first 10nm server processor, delivering leading edge performance and power efficiency,” said Ram Peddibhotla, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies. “At QDT, we are committed to the development of an open ecosystem that provides system developers the choice among best of breed solutions. The Qualcomm Centriq 2400 server processor, integrated with Agilio® SmartNICs from Netronome, enables the deployment of an optimized solution for many Telcos, cloud operators, data centers, as well as other applications.”



