NeoPhotonics shows 64 GBaud for 600G and 1.2T coherent transport

NeoPhotonics is currently shipping a suite of 64 GBaud optical components for coherent systems operating at 600G and 1.2T. 64 GBaud components double the symbol rate over standard 100G (32 GBaud) coherent systems.



64 GBaud CDM -- NeoPhotonics 64 GBaud, polarization multiplexed, quadrature coherent driver modulator (CDM) is shipping in limited availability and features a co-packaged InP modulator with a linear, high bandwidth, differential driver in a compact package designed to be compliant with the anticipated OIF Implementation Agreement. Co-packaging the InP IQ modulator with the driver enables an 85% reduction in line card board space compared to equivalent lithium niobate solutions. Furthermore, this facilitates transceiver applications up to 600 Gbps on a single wavelength for next-generation transport modules..

NeoPhotonics Class 40 High Bandwidth Micro-Intradyne Coherent Receiver (Micro-ICR) is in volume production and is designed for 64 GBaud symbol rates, doubling the RF bandwidth of standard 100G ICRs. The 64 GBaud Micro-ICR supports higher order modulation such as 64 QAM. The compact package is designed to be compliant with the OIF Implementation Agreement OIF-DPC-MRX-02.0. Low Profile Micro-TL -- NeoPhotonics ultra-narrow linewidth external cavity tunable laser has been proven in volume production and is now configured in a smaller, lower profile package, which is designed to meet the stringent requirements for packaging density in pluggable modules. The external cavity laser design has a significantly narrower linewidth than competing designs, which is especially advantageous for higher order modulation formats. The laser is available in a compact package Integrable Tunable Laser Assembly form factor designed to be compliant with the OIF Implementation Agreements OIF-MicroITLA-01.1 and OIF-ITLA-MSA-01.3.

The NeoPhotonics suite use three optical components to enable single channel 600G or dual channel 1.2T transmission:NeoPhotonics said its solution supports transmission over data center interconnect (DCI) distances of up to 80 km. The components also support 400G over metro distances of 400-600 km using 64 GBaud and 16 QAM or 200G over long-haul distances of greater than 1000 km using 64 GBaud and QPSK.“All three elements of our suite of optical components for 600G and 1.2T are now available and shipping to customers, allowing them to take advantage of the performance of all three elements to optimize their system performance,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. “We ensure that each element is designed to work seamlessly with the others and offer our customers a complete optical solution, both increasing performance and reducing development time” continued Mr. Jenks.