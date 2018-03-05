NeoPhotonics intros 53 GBaud Linear Optical Components

NeoPhotonics announced its 53 GBaud Linear Optical Component family, which includes PAM4 capable optical components for 100G and 400G cloud data center and other client applications, including drivers and EML lasers in transmitters plus PIN photodetectors and TIAs in receivers.



The 53 GBaud Linear Optical Component family from NeoPhotonics includes:





53 GBaud Open Drain Driver (ODD) for linear operation of EML lasers. With a typical 90mW of power consumption per channel and small size, this high speed driver is well suited for space and power efficiency in small form factor pluggable modules.

53 GBaud MZM drivers for Silicon Photonics modulators. This quad driver has a high 3.5Vppd output per channel and a typical 2.2W low power consumption for all four channels designed for small form factor pluggable modules.

53 GBaud CWDM4 EML, which includes the option for integration with NeoPhotonics’ open drain driver. Over the operating temperature range from 20 to 70C, this EML is a preferred transmitter solution for PAM4 for intra-datacenter applications.

53 GBaud PIN photodetectors. The side illumination structure of the PIN PD enables a simple coplanar assembly with mux/demux chip and TIA well suited for compact modules.

53 GBaud Transimpedance Amplifier (TIA). With low noise and a typical power consumption of 60mA over a 3.3V rail, this TIA is well suited for receiver signal amplification for up to 10km transmission.