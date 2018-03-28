Motorola Solutions completes acquisition of Avigilon for a video surveillance

Motorola Solutions completed its previously announced acquisition of Avigilon, a supplier of advanced security surveillance solutions, for CAD$27.00 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately US$1.0 billion including Avigilon’s net debt.



Avigilon, which is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, holds more than 750 U.S. and Canadian patents related to video surveillance. The company's portfolio includes video analytics, network video management software and hardware, surveillance cameras, and access control solutions. Avigilon products are used by a range of commercial and government customers including critical infrastructure, airports, government facilities, public venues, healthcare centers and retail.



Avigilon will operate as a separate unit of Motorola Solutions, with James Henderson, president and chief operating officer for Avigilon, reporting to Jack Molloy, executive vice president, worldwide sales and services for Motorola Solutions.