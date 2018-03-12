Molex intros 100G PAM-4 Based 25G/50G/100G/400G

Molex introduced a portfolio of 100G and 400G products based on its 100G PAM-4 optical platform, including multi-Rate 25G/50G/100G PAM-4 DWDM QSFP28, 100G FR QSFP28, 400G DR4 and 400G FR4 QSFP-DD and OSFP.
100G PAM-4 platform-based product solutions include:
- 25G/50G/100G Multi-Rate PAM4 DWDM QSFP28:
Supports 40x100 Gbps DWDM with a total of 4 Tbps per fiber pair
Flexible data rate programmability to support 25 Gbps and 50 Gbps applications
- 100G FR QSFP28:
Compliant with 100 Gbps Lambda MSA
Supporting 100G connectivity up to 2km
- 400G DR4 and 4x100G FR QSFP-DD/OSFP:
Compliant with 100G Lambda MSA
Supporting 400 Gbps connectivity up to 500m
4X100G FR supporting four times of 100G FR up to 2km
- 400G FR4 QSFP-DD/OSFP:
Compliant with 100G Lambda MSA
Supporting 400 Gbps connectivity up to 2km
“Molex is a leader in the development of the foundational building blocks for 100G PAM-4 optoelectronics, and in collaborations for digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits. By leveraging these combined capabilities, we support high bandwidth requirements for a wide range of applications across intra-data center, data center interconnect (DCI) and 5G wireless. In addition, 100G PAM-4 technology also lays the foundation for cost-effective and high-density 400G solutions,” said Rang-Chen (Ryan) Yu, vice president of business development, GM of optoelectronic solutions at Oplink, a Molex Company and co-chair of 100G Lambda MSA.
OFC booth 2512
