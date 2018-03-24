MobilSense acquires MobilePhire

MobilSense Technologies, a Los Angeles-based provider of managed mobility services (MMS) software, agreed to acquire MobilePhire, a mobile data management (MoDM) company. Financial terms were not disclosed.



MobilePhire, which was created by ex AT&T employees, enables real-time analytics and policy controls for data users without the need for installed agents on monitored mobile devices.



MobileSense said this acquisition will extend its capabilities for controlling data consumption on cellular networks.



MobilSense's automation software helps corporate customers manage mobility expenses. The company says its 700+ customers have accumulated over $250 million in mobility savings.



With the integration of MobilePhire, customers can now experience, from a single vendor, full-service MMS capabilities while also securely viewing and controlling mobile network data usage.



"In our quest to find a solution to our clients' growing needs for granular data control capabilities on employee devices," indicates Dave Stevens, CEO of MobilSense, "MobilePhire was the only company with a primary mission and objective to build a cellular network firewall solution with tools to block access to non-business sites and limit uncontrolled employee data usage. MDM vendors have attempted to address the data management challenge with an emphasis on limiting the installation of apps on employee devices. This is only a partial solution that lacks the effectiveness of embedded control points within the carrier network and misses the mark on delivering visibility to actual site usage details."





