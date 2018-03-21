Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Microsoft signs largest corporate solar deal in U.S. at 315 MW

In what is described as the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States, Microsoft agreed to purchase 315 MW of energy from Pleinmont I and II, two new solar projects in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Microsoft is aiming to power 60% of its operations with renewable energy by 2020.


"Today, we're signing the largest corporate solar agreement in the United States, a 315 megawatt project in Virginia that will move us ahead of schedule in creating a cleaner cloud," said Brad Smith, president, Microsoft. "This project means more than just gigawatts, because our commitment is broader than transforming our own operations; it's also about helping others access more renewable energy."

The project is owned and will be operated by sPower, a leading independent renewable energy power producer based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Once operational, Pleinmont I and II will consist of more than 750,000 solar panels spread across more than 2,000 acres, and produce approximately 715,000 MWh a year. It is the largest solar project in Virginia and the fifth largest solar project in the country.

