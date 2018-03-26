Microchip Technology unveils MEMS oscillators for automotive

Microchip Technology Inc.unveiled a new DSA family of automotive grade Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) oscillators.



The company says its MEMS devices provide 20 times better reliability, 500 times better tolerance to shock and five times better vibration resistance than traditional quartz-based crystal devices. The DSA family also includes the industry's first multiple output MEMS oscillator, offering customers a solution that can replace multiple crystals or oscillators with one device. The solutions could be used for applications such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), in-vehicle Ethernet and autonomous driving.