Menara samples Coherent CFP2-DCO transceivers

Menara Networks has begun sampling its Coherent CFP2-DCO transceivers to select customers.



Menara’s Digital CFP2-DCO “system-in-a-module”, which is powered by a 16nm Coherent Processor, provides DWDM coherent transmission for 100G and 200G per wavelength in a CFP2 MSA small form factor. It performs all necessary adaptive PM-QPSK and PM-QAM 16 modulation, digital signal processing for linear and non-linear fiber impairments compensation, G.709 compliant OTN framing, and a multitude of hard and LDPC-based soft decision forward error correction encoders/decoders. Compatible with 100GE, CAUI, OTL4.10, and OTL 4.4 interfaces, Menara’s Coherent CFP2-DCO is full C-band tunable and supports ITU-T G.694.1 6.25 GHz Flexible Grid. With maximum versatility, it enables ZR, Data Center Interconnection, Metro and Long Haul applications.



“Building on a long track record of bringing high-performance optical modules with advanced functionalities to the market, Menara’s engineering team successfully integrated all necessary functions for digital coherent transmission in a CFP2 form factor,” said Salam ElAhmadi, Menara Networks CTO & VP of Engineering. “CFP2 smaller footprint not only doubles the faceplate density but also improves 200G coherent transmission economics.”



