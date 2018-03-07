Mellanox milestone: one Million 100G ports with LinkX optical transceivers and cables

Mellanox Technologies announced a big milestone: volume shipments of LinkX optical transceivers, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and Direct Attach Copper Cables (DACs), have surpassed the one million 100Gb/s QSFP28 ports milestone.



“Our early 100Gb/s sales were driven by US-based hyperscale companies who were the first to deploy 100G Ethernet,” said Amir Prescher, senior vice president of business development and general manager of the interconnect business at Mellanox. “Now, China Web 2.0, Cloud computing networks, and OEMs worldwide are moving to 100G. Customers select us because of our high-speed experience, our capacity to ship in volume, and the quality of our products.”



