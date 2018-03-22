Matillion raises $20 million for cloud data warehousing software

Matillion, a start-up based in the UK, announced a $20 million Series B round of funding for its cloud data integration tools.



Matillion's software enables customers to extract, load and transform data into and on cloud-based data warehouses, quickly and at scale. Versions are avaialable for Amazon Redshift, Snowflake and Google BigQuery.



The funding round was led by Sapphire Ventures and included new investor Scale Venture Partners, and existing investor, UK-based venture capital trust, YFM Equity Partners."Cloud-based data warehouses, like Amazon Redshift, Snowflake and BigQuery, are changing the game in data analytics, reducing cost, time-to-value and increasing the power available to businesses to load, transform and analyse their data. The thousands of new projects and workloads this creates is in turn driving rapidly increasing demand for our built-for-the-Cloud, ELT architecture, data integration tools, as companies want and need to compete with data, quickly and at any scale," said Matthew Scullion, chief executive officer, Matillion. "This round of funding is an exciting opportunity for us to work with the fantastic teams at Sapphire Ventures and Scale Ventures Partners to meet the needs of our customers and partners as well as further accelerate the pace of innovation going into our products."