Marvell posts revenue of $615 million

Marvell Technology Group reported revenue for the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2018 of $615 million. GAAP net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $49 million, or $0.10 per share. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $165 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter was $120 million.





In November, Marvell., which is a leading supplier of HDD and SSD storage controllers along with wireless and Ethernet components, agreed to acquire Cavium for $40.00 per share in cash and 2.1757 Marvell common shares for each Cavium share, representing a transaction value of $6 billion.

"Our strong fourth quarter and fiscal year results continue to demonstrate that Marvell's strategy is working and that our team is executing it very well," said Marvell President and CEO Matt Murphy. "We are making tremendous progress in the transformation of Marvell, and I look forward to the year ahead."