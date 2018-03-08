Marvell posts revenue of $615 million

Marvell Technology Group reported revenue for the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2018 of $615 million. GAAP net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $49 million, or $0.10 per share. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $165 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter was $120 million.
- In November, Marvell., which is a leading supplier of HDD and SSD storage controllers along with wireless and Ethernet components, agreed to acquire Cavium for $40.00 per share in cash and 2.1757 Marvell common shares for each Cavium share, representing a transaction value of $6 billion.
0 comments:
Post a Comment