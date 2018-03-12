MACOM introduced a CWDM4 transmitter optical sub-assembly as a part of its L-PIC (Laser-integrated Silicon Photonic Integrated Circuit) solution for 100Gbps CWDM4.
The combined solution integrates four high-performance 25Gbps CWDM wavelengths in a single silicon photonic integrated circuit (PIC) to communicate 100Gbps over duplex single mode fiber.
MACOM said its L-PIC platform provides a highly integrated silicon photonic solution targeting specific data center applications that includes four CW lasers, monitor photodiodes, high bandwidth waveguides, modulators and multiplexers. Utilizing MACOM’s patented self-aligning etched facet technology (SAEFTTM) for precision attachment of the lasers to the silicon chip, the L-PIC platform removes the need for active laser alignment and offers a significant cost reduction to the customer, enabling mainstream deployment.
“MACOM is leveraging our L-PIC platforms to enable leading scalability that meets the rapidly increasing CWDM4 module demand,” said Vivek Rajgarhia, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Lightwave, at MACOM. “The platform’s automated self-aligning calibration and firmware control is anticipated to deliver the requisite combination of scale and cost for mainstream Cloud Data Center deployment.”
Monday, March 12, 2018
MACOM's silicon photonics enables CWDM4, DR1 and FR4 L-PICs
