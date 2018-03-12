MACOM's silicon photonics enables CWDM4, DR1 and FR4 L-PICs

MACOM introduced a CWDM4 transmitter optical sub-assembly as a part of its L-PIC (Laser-integrated Silicon Photonic Integrated Circuit) solution for 100Gbps CWDM4.



The combined solution integrates four high-performance 25Gbps CWDM wavelengths in a single silicon photonic integrated circuit (PIC) to communicate 100Gbps over duplex single mode fiber.



MACOM said its L-PIC platform provides a highly integrated silicon photonic solution targeting specific data center applications that includes four CW lasers, monitor photodiodes, high bandwidth waveguides, modulators and multiplexers. Utilizing MACOM’s patented self-aligning etched facet technology (SAEFTTM) for precision attachment of the lasers to the silicon chip, the L-PIC platform removes the need for active laser alignment and offers a significant cost reduction to the customer, enabling mainstream deployment.



“MACOM is leveraging our L-PIC platforms to enable leading scalability that meets the rapidly increasing CWDM4 module demand,” said Vivek Rajgarhia, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Lightwave, at MACOM. “The platform’s automated self-aligning calibration and firmware control is anticipated to deliver the requisite combination of scale and cost for mainstream Cloud Data Center deployment.”