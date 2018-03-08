MACOM releases 400G chipset for Short Reach Optical #OFC2018

MACOM Technology Solutions is now sampling a four channel, 56 Gb/s PAM-4 VCSEL driver and companion four channel transimpedance amplifier (TIA) for short reach VCSEL-based optical module and active optical cables (AOC) applications.



These new devices complement previously announced transmit and receive clock data recovery (CDR) devices for a complete transmit and receive solution. MACOM’s chipset solution operates at up to 56 Gb/s PAM-4 (28GBbaud PAM-4)data rate per channel, enabling short reach (up to 100m) optical modules for 200G QSFP and 400G QSFP-DD and OSFP applications.MACOM said its fully analog chipset solution delivers the high performance, low power, and low cost needed for 400G in cloud data centers.“MACOM is excited to follow our successful 100Gbps chipset for short reach applications with the new generation of devices targeted for 400Gbps QSFP-DD and OSFP modules,” said Marek Tlalka, Senior Director of Marketing, High-Performance Analog, at MACOM. “By utilizing our analog circuit technology, we are delivering a complete chipset for high-performance, short reach optical interconnect at low power, low cost and low latency critical for cloud computing and HPC applications.”MACOM will demonstrate the new chipset solution at OFC 2018 with a QSFP-DD module from Dust Photonics.