MACOM intros single- and quad-channel EML drivers

At OFC2018, MACOM Technology Solutions introduced single- and quad-channel linear externally modulated laser (EML) drivers for 53 Gbaud PAM-4 applications. This family of surface mount drivers enables 100 Gbps per lambda with low power and high bandwidth for 100G/400G Data Center applications.



MACOM’s MAOM-005311 and MAOM-005411 feature differential inputs to provide common-mode rejection while the single-ended output voltage can be adjusted up to 1.8Vpp. These devices provide 6 dB of gain control range with integrated peak detector on each channel for closed loop control. Available as a surface mount package, this solution integrates the high frequency chokes and coupling capacitors for bias of the driver and EML.



