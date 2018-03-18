Luxtera advances its silicon photonics

AT OFC 2018, Luxterra showcased its latest advances in 100G/λ technology, PAM4 signaling, extended reach, increased operating temperature range, liquid immersion cooling, increased density and photonic integration.



Product demonstrations included:





IEEE802.3bs compliant 400G-DR4 technology platform demonstrating increased throughput and performance in Luxtera’s next generation products

30km, 50G-PAM4 single-lambda QSFP link demonstrating Luxtera’s extended reach capabilities with PAM4 signaling over duplex fiber

4x25G-LR QSFP28 modules running error-free at industrial temperature extremes (-40C and +85C) over 10km of SMF demonstrating increased operating temperature range and extended reach

100G-PSM4 QSFP28 module running error-free while fully immersed in liquid immersion coolant demonstrating why Luxtera silicon photonics transceivers are ideally suited for liquid immersion applications

Production 3.2Tb 0.5RU switch with 32 x 100G-PSM4 ports using Luxtera’s 2x100G-PSM4 embedded optical module demonstrating Luxtera’s higher density products

The evolution of optics: An example high-density integrated photonics+ASIC switch demonstration

Advanced photonics wafers from the latest TSMC 300mm CMOS wafer foundry process demonstrating Luxtera’s new technology platform

“Luxtera is excited to showcase its latest technology innovations at OFC 2018. These innovations will further expand our product portfolio to address the growing demands of our data center and mobile infrastructure customers,” said Ron Horan, VP of Marketing for Luxtera. “As the trusted market leader in Silicon Photonics, Luxtera is well positioned to continue its mission of investing and innovating in the industry’s most advanced and integrated optics platform."