Lumentum Showcases 100G Single Lambda PAM4 EML, 400G #OFC2018

At this week's OFC 2018 in San Diego, Lumentum is conducting 100G single lambda and 400G FR4 demonstrations, as well as showcasing its catalog of optical modules and transceivers.



Live 100G Single Lambda Demonstration: Lumentum's 100G single lambda Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) compliant QSFP28 transceiver features PAM4 higher order modulation technology to transmit 100G over a single wavelength, as well as an IEEE compliant CAUI-4 electrical interface. The latter ensures that the module is electrically compatible with existing 100G QSFP28 ports. Lumentum continues to leverage its externally modulated laser (EML) to enable high data rates and provide performance margin. The 100G Single Lambda is essential as a building block for 400G modules using four lanes of 100G transmission to provide a cost-effective solution to 400G client-side transmission.



Live 400G Demonstrations: Lumentum is showing interoperability between 400G QSFP-DD FR4 and OSFP FR4 optical modules.



Lumentum's portfolio of 100G optical transceivers includes:





QSFP28 SR4: compact 100G transceiver supporting links of up to 100 m on OM4 multimode fiber.

QSFP28 CWDM4: compact 100G transceiver supporting links of up to 2 km on duplex single-mode fiber.

QSFP28 LR4: compact 100G transceiver supporting links of up to 10 km on duplex single-mode fiber. They support both Ethernet and OTN rates with a maximum power dissipation of 3.5 W.

4WDM-10, 20: compact 100G transceiver supporting links of up to 10 km and 20 km on duplex single-mode fiber extending the reach of CWDM4 and LR4 platforms through the use of FEC on the host card. Supporting both Ethernet and OTN rates with a maximum power dissipation of 3.5 W.

CFP2/CFP4 LR4: transceivers support links of up to 10 km on duplex, single-mode fiber.

SDN Optical Whitebox/Graybox Platform:

network-ready hardware with open interfaces for system integrators seeking to rapidly integrate with their networking software layer. Variants such as Terminal Amplifier, Line Amplifier, ROADM, Transport Mux/Demux, and Optical Fiber Monitoring are available on this platform for system integrators to construct solutions for data center interconnect (DCI), multi-degree colorless/directionless ROADM, and network monitoring applications.Lumentum offers a portfolio of high-performance, Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF)-compliant, Mach Zehnder lithium-niobate modulators. In addition to current models supporting 100G, 200G, and 400G applications, a 64 Gbaud, OIF-compliant modulator is now available for sampling, with general availability expected in Q4 of 2018. Lumentum is also engaged with both the OIF and customers to define next-generation modulators utilizing both Indium Phosphide (InP) and Silicon Photonics (SiP) technologies needed to enable dense, high performance modules for use in metro and data center interconnect applications.: featuring the Micro 1x9, the Micro Twin 1x9, and the Nano 1x9, Optical Channel Monitor, Switchable-Gain Preamp EDFA, and Variable-Gain Booster EDFA.featuring the Twin 4x4 multicast switch and the upgradeable Twin 8x16 switch. These products continue to push the envelope for contentionless add/drop capacity and density.featuring the Quad OCM, and the Tunable Filter OCM. These solutions offer fixed and gridless scanning for power monitoring blades and single-slot ROADM blades.