Interxion reports continued growth for European data centres

Interxion reported Q4 2017 revenue of 2017 of €29.9 million, an 18% increase over the fourth quarter of 2016 and a 4% increase over the third quarter of 2017. Recurring revenue was €123.4 million, a 19% increase over the fourth quarter of 2016 and a 5% increase over the third quarter of 2017. Recurring revenue in the fourth quarter represented 95% of total revenue. On an organic constant currency5 basis, revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 was 17% higher than in the fourth quarter of 2016 and 4% higher than in the third quarter of 2017.



Gross profit was €81.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, a 20% increase over the fourth quarter of 2016 and an 8% increase over the third quarter of 2017.



Operating Highlights





Equipped Space4 increased by 3,600 square metres in the fourth quarter and 11,700 square metres for the full year to 122,500 square metres.

Revenue Generating Space4 increased by 2,700 square metres in the fourth quarter and 12,600 square metres for the full year to 99,800 square metres.

Utilisation Rate was 81% at the end of the year.

During the fourth quarter, Interxion opened a new data centre in Frankfurt. In addition, Interxion completed the following expansions:

700 sqm expansion in Zurich;

300 sqm expansion in Vienna; and

200 sqm expansion in Stockholm.

Interxion today announces a 500 sqm expansion in Paris.

Earlier this year, Interxion announced new expansion projects in seven cities across Europe to meet rising demand. The expansion will be funded with cash and committed loans.