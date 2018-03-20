Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Innovium begins sampling its 12.8 Tbps switching chip

Tuesday, March 20, 2018    No comments

Innovium, a start-up based in San Jose, California, announced sampling of its TERALYNX switch silicon.

“We are delighted to announce the sampling of our 12.8Tbps TERALYNX switch silicon,” said Rajiv Khemani, Co-founder & CEO. “TERALYNX was designed from a clean sheet and optimized for large data centers with critical innovations and capabilities. I am very proud of what our team has accomplished without feature compromises. The customer reception has been outstanding and Innovium looks forward to delivering a product with all the necessary capabilities to meet their needs.”

Some highlights:

  • 12.8Tbps, 9.6Tbps, 6.4Tbps and 3.2Tbps single chip performance options at packet sizes of 300B or smaller 
  • Single flow performance of 400Gbps at 64B minimum packet size, 4x vs alternatives
  • 70MB of on-chip buffer for superior network quality, fewer packet drops and substantially lower latency compared to off-chip buffering options
  • Up to 128 ports of 100GbE, 64 ports of 200GbE or 32 ports of 400GbE, which enable flatter networks for lower Capex and fewer hops
  • Support for cut-through with latency of less than 350ns
  • Programmable, feature-rich INNOFLEX forwarding pipeline
  • Comprehensive layer 2/3 forwarding and flexible tunneling including MPLS
  • Large table resources with flexible allocation across L2, IPv4 and IPv6
  • Line-rate, standards-based programmability to add new/custom features and protocols
  • FLASHLIGHT telemetry and analytics to enable autonomous data center networks


0 comments:

Post a Comment

See also