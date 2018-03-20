Innovium begins sampling its 12.8 Tbps switching chip

Innovium, a start-up based in San Jose, California, announced sampling of its TERALYNX switch silicon.



“We are delighted to announce the sampling of our 12.8Tbps TERALYNX switch silicon,” said Rajiv Khemani, Co-founder & CEO. “TERALYNX was designed from a clean sheet and optimized for large data centers with critical innovations and capabilities. I am very proud of what our team has accomplished without feature compromises. The customer reception has been outstanding and Innovium looks forward to delivering a product with all the necessary capabilities to meet their needs.”



Some highlights:





12.8Tbps, 9.6Tbps, 6.4Tbps and 3.2Tbps single chip performance options at packet sizes of 300B or smaller

Single flow performance of 400Gbps at 64B minimum packet size, 4x vs alternatives

70MB of on-chip buffer for superior network quality, fewer packet drops and substantially lower latency compared to off-chip buffering options

Up to 128 ports of 100GbE, 64 ports of 200GbE or 32 ports of 400GbE, which enable flatter networks for lower Capex and fewer hops

Support for cut-through with latency of less than 350ns

Programmable, feature-rich INNOFLEX forwarding pipeline

Comprehensive layer 2/3 forwarding and flexible tunneling including MPLS

Large table resources with flexible allocation across L2, IPv4 and IPv6

Line-rate, standards-based programmability to add new/custom features and protocols

FLASHLIGHT telemetry and analytics to enable autonomous data center networks



