InnoLight to demo 400G QSFP-DD FR4 Optical Transceivers #OFC2018

InnoLight Technology announced its line-up of 400G QSFP-DD and OSFP optical transceivers:
- QSFP-DD SR8
- QSFP-DD AOC
- QSFP-DD DR4
- QSFP-DD FR4
- OSFP SR8
- OSFP AOC
- OSFP 2x FR4
- OSFP LR8
These will be on display at the upcoming OFC2018 in San Diego.
"Both OSFP and QSFP-DD have been adopted as the next generation 400G optics for cloud networks. Each solution has its advantages and target applications. Depending upon the cloud operator's network architecture, either QSFP-DD or OSFP offers the most cost-effective solutions for 400G data center network connectivity. InnoLight, with its advanced R&D capability and strong technology partnerships, is proud to bring both form factors to the market simultaneously. 400G QSFP-DD excels in backward compatibility with 100G/200G QSFP28/56. 400G OSFP stands out in enabling upward migration to 800G. InnoLight is aggressively driving adoption of both 400G form factors to deliver the best price-performance optics in the industry," said Osa Mok, Chief Marketing Officer of InnoLight Technology.
