Infinera’s ICE5 optical engine to drive 2.4 Tb/s capacity, 600G wavelengths

Infinera unveiled its ICE5 Infinite Capacity Engine for powering its next generation of optical transmission systems.



The company said its ICE5 unlocks unprecedented capacity, reach, spectral and power efficiency for internet content providers (ICPs) who are scaling connections between data centers and for communications service providers (CSPs) who are planning fiber-deep architectures including distributed access architecture (DAA) and 5G mobile backhaul.







ICE5 integrates Infinera’s fifth-generation photonic integrated circuit with a FlexCoherent digital signal processor (DSP) and fine-grain software control to deliver 100 to 600 gigabits per second per wavelength in the industry’s first 2.4 Tb/s optical engine. ICE5 is designed for over 40 Tb/s on a single fiber within a fraction of a data center rack, increasing capacity up to 65 percent over currently deployed networks while reducing power by 60 percent.Infinera Intelligent Transport Network platforms with ICE5 are planned for availability in early 2019.“Innovation is on fast forward at Infinera as we build on our success with ICE4 to introduce ICE5 - the industry’s first 2.4 Tb/s optical engine,” said Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera Founder, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer. “With ICE5 we are bringing our leading-edge technologies to market faster than ever, enabling our ICP and CSP customers to respond quickly to explosive bandwidth growth and ultimately win in their markets.”