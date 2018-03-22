IEEE Publishes IEEE 802.3cc-2017 25 Gb/s Ethernet Standard

IEEE announced the publishing and availability of its 802.3cc-2017—Standard for Ethernet Amendment: Physical Layer and Management Parameters for Serial 25 Gb/s Ethernet Operation Over Single-Mode Fiber.



The new amendment to IEEE 802.3 addresses the growing need for increased Ethernet speeds for enterprise, campus and metro Ethernet speeds exceeding 10 Gb/s, and that can support reaches up to 10 and 40 kilometers over single-mode fiber (SMF).



IEEE 802.3cc supports efficient Ethernet operation and defines single-lane 25 Gb/s PHYs for operation over single-mode fiber with lengths up to 10 km and 40 km. IEEE 802.3cc addresses the requirement in metropolitan networks, where the core operates at 100 Gb/s, for tributary feeds at rates higher than 10 Gb/s. By enabling extended 25 Gb/s reaches, IEEE 802.3cc matches the per-lane rate of several 100 Gb/s PMDs currently used in these networks.



“IEEE 802.3cc provides network operators a cost-effective upgrade path to 25 Gb/s that minimizes network design, installation and maintenance costs by preserving current network architecture, management, and software,” said David Lewis, chair, IEEE 802.3cc 25 Gb/s Ethernet over Single-Mode Fiber Task Force. “The work of the IEEE 802.3cc 25 Gb/s Ethernet over Single-Mode Fiber Task Force has demonstrated how responding quickly to industry demand for greater energy-efficient Ethernet capabilities can be achieved in a manner that can reduce both operational costs, and the environmental footprint of network upgrades.”