IDT develops 64G Linear Driver for Coherent Optical #OFC2018

Integrated Device Technology introduced a 64 Gbaud quad-channel linear optical modulator driver in a 14mm x 9.1mm Surface Mount Technology (SMT) package for 400G/600G coherent applications.



The device can be used in line cards and CFP2 pluggable modules to bring next-generation 400G/600G products to the coherent market.



The IDT GX66473 supports 64Gbaud 16QAM and 64QAM to address the needs of both 400G and 600G systems, and has differential input and single-end output interfaces with a 4.5Vpp output voltage swing, suitable for driving Lithium Niobate Mach-Zehnder Modulators. The driver features low-power consumption of 1.1W/ch, very high linearity performance with approximately 1.5% Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) and an adequate package size for pluggable modules. A version of the GX66473, the GX66474, operates with two standard supply voltages, making it suitable for the CFP2 form factor modules.IDT will demonstrate the new device at this week's OFC in San Diego.