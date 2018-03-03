Huawei sets up ICT academy in Singapore

As part of its global initiative to support ICT skills development, Huawei announced a partnership with Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) to set up the first ICT Academy in Singapore. The not-for-profit academy, titled Huawei Authorised Information Network Academy (HAINA), allows NYP to deliver Huawei Certification training to their students.



The program is expected to benefit about 300 students at NYP's School of Engineering and School of Information Technology in the initial term of two years.



Huawei noted that it is currently cooperating with over 350 universities to open Huawei ICT academies around the world, with about 200 in China.