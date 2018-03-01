Huawei is first with 5G CPE based on its own silicon

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Huawei introduced the world’s first commercial terminal device supporting 3GPP 5G NR. The device uses Huawei’s internally-developed Balong 5G01 chipset, which is compatible with all 5G frequency bands, including sub-6GHz and millimeter wave (MMW).





“At Huawei, we’re guided by a vision of an all-connected world, and to achieve that goal, we invest significantly in research and development to understand the ways in which people interact and connect with technology,” said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei CBG.



“We’ve made it our mission to push the boundaries of what technology and innovation are capable of. With the introduction of the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, HUAWEI MediaPad M5 Series and the world’s first 3GPP 5G CPE, we are delivering on the promise to provide breakthrough devices that redefine every part of the mobile computing experience.”



Huawei Consumer Business Group also unveiled new laptops and tablets: the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro and the HUAWEI MediaPad M5 Series.