GTT attracts funding from Adelph Capital and Crestview

A group of investors, led by Aleph Capital Partners LLP and Crestview Partners, has committed to invest $175 million in GTT common stock at the closing of the acquisition of Interoute by GTT.



“Aleph and Crestview’s investment is a strong vote of confidence in our vision to create a disruptive market leader with substantial scale, unique network assets and award-winning product capabilities to fulfill our clients’ growing demand for cloud networking services in Europe, the U.S. and across the globe,” said Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO.





