Google is launching free public Wi-Fi at locations across Mexico.
Initially, Google Station will be available in 60+ high-traffic venues across Mexico City and nationwide, including airports, shopping malls and public transit stations. Google plans to reach 100+ locations before the end of the year.
Google already provides public Wi-Fi in India and Indonesia.
Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Google plans free public Wi-Fi in Mexixo
