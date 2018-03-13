Tuesday, March 13, 2018

Google plans free public Wi-Fi in Mexixo

Google is launching free public Wi-Fi at locations across Mexico.

Initially, Google Station will be available in 60+ high-traffic venues across Mexico City and nationwide, including airports, shopping malls and public transit stations. Google plans to reach 100+ locations before the end of the year.

Google already provides public Wi-Fi in India and Indonesia.

