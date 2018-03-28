GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS

AWS announced that GoDaddy migrating the vast majority of its infrastructure into the AWS cloud as part of a multi-year transition.



GoDaddy will use the breadth of AWS services—including machine learning, analytics, databases, and containers. AWS’s Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS) will allow GoDaddy to run its many Kubernetes workloads on AWS without change, since Amazon EKS is fully compatible with any standard Kubernetes environment. GoDaddy is also using Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) P3 Instances—the most powerful graphics processing unit (GPU) instances available in the cloud—to substantially reduce the time it takes to train machine learning models and increase the performance of its GoDaddy Domain Appraisals tool. Financial terms were not disclosed.“As a technology provider with more than 17 million customers, it was very important for GoDaddy to select a cloud provider with deep experience in delivering a highly reliable global infrastructure, as well as an unmatched track record of technology innovation, to support our rapidly expanding business,” said Charles Beadnall, Chief Technology Officer at GoDaddy.