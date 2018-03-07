Glen Post to retire as CenturyLink's CEO in May

Glen F. Post, III announced his intention to retire as CEO of CenturyLink effective the day of CenturyLink's 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting in May.



"After serving as CenturyLink's CEO for more than 26 years, I have decided to retire effective at this year's shareholders' meeting," Post said. "While my original plan was to stay in my role through the end of 2018, Jeff has more than demonstrated his ability to assume this leadership role and I believe we should make this change sooner than originally planned. Also, while I will continue to serve the company as a board member, I will not assume the role of chairman of the board in order to ensure there is clarity that Jeff will be CenturyLink's new leader," Post added.



"Through our employees' hard work and commitment and by the grace of God, CenturyLink has achieved remarkable success during my 42 years of service. Retiring after so many years is bittersweet, but I leave the company in great hands and I am confident in our future. I am grateful for the support I have enjoyed and I look forward to supporting Jeff as he leads CenturyLink in the years to come," Post concluded.