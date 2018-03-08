Fujitsu unveils T500 and T600 optical transport platforms

Fujitsu introduced its new 1FINITY T500 and T600 series optical transport platform for network service providers and data center operators.



The platforms are powered by the latest 16nm CMOS fin-FET digital signal processor (DSP) developed by NTT Electronics (NEL) in partnership with Fujitsu.



The 1FINITY T500 and T600 enable up to 2.4 Tbps of service transport in a fully compliant, pluggable 1RU design. The products offer available bandwidth-variable transport rates from 200G to 600G, support both C-band and L-band transmission, and full fiber capacity utilization up to 76.8 Tbps per fiber pair.



The advanced DSP enables dozens of operation modes, including leading 64 GBaud, 64QAM transmission for 600Gbps wavelengths; ensuring the 1FINITY platform is able to provide the best transmission performance across a wide range of applications, including data center interconnect (DCI), metro, long-haul and subsea transport.



Fujitsu said its new 1FINITY blades provide network operators with flexible modes of operation, including variability in service and network data rates, baud rates, modulation rates, channel width and forward error correction (FEC).



“1FINITY T500 and T600 blades are designed to deliver the bandwidth capacity, flexibility, programmability and power efficiency that network service providers and data center operators require as they build tomorrow’s self-aware networks, today,” said Christine Podraza, head of the optical business unit at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “This new family of 1FINITY transponders from Fujitsu ushers in next-generation variable optical transport that paves the way for 5G and conscious networking in a more agile, open and fully automated environment.”









NEL's new DSP supports flexible line capacities by combining multiple Baud-rates and modulation-formats, from 100Gbps/λ by 32GBaud QPSK to industry-first 600Gbps/λ by 64GBaud 64QAM.



The company says it is able to achieve a range of per-fiber DWDM capacity, from 5Tbps for tens of thousands of kilometers Ultra Long Haul (ULH) to over 30Tbps for 120km ZR transmission reaches, and further doubling the capacity by using both C-band and L-band. Real-time coherent processing at 64GBaud enables thousands-of-kilometers LH transport at 200Gbps/λ by Dual-Polarization (DP) QPSK, hundreds-of-kilometers Metro transport at 400Gbps/λ by DP 16QAM, or 120km ZR transport at 600Gbps/λ by DP 64QAM.



“Every Service Provider needs to maximize fiber capacity to meet increasing bandwidth demand,” said Haruhiko Ichino, NEL Executive Vice President and General Manager of Broadband System & Device Business Group. “We are strongly committed to be a pioneer in the coherent DSP innovation and to provide merchant-silicon solutions for cost-effective upgrades in LH, Metro, and shorter-reach data-center-interconnect (DCI) applications.”



Commercial production is expected in the second half of 2018. NTT Electronics (NEL) has begun sampling a 64GBaud high-performance coherent DSP for DWDM optical transport systems. The DSP core leverages Broadcom’s 16nm CMOS fin-FET high-speed mixed-signal technologies which enhances per-lambda capacity by two-to-three times up to 600Gbps/λ.NEL's new DSP supports flexible line capacities by combining multiple Baud-rates and modulation-formats, from 100Gbps/λ by 32GBaud QPSK to industry-first 600Gbps/λ by 64GBaud 64QAM.The company says it is able to achieve a range of per-fiber DWDM capacity, from 5Tbps for tens of thousands of kilometers Ultra Long Haul (ULH) to over 30Tbps for 120km ZR transmission reaches, and further doubling the capacity by using both C-band and L-band. Real-time coherent processing at 64GBaud enables thousands-of-kilometers LH transport at 200Gbps/λ by Dual-Polarization (DP) QPSK, hundreds-of-kilometers Metro transport at 400Gbps/λ by DP 16QAM, or 120km ZR transport at 600Gbps/λ by DP 64QAM.“Every Service Provider needs to maximize fiber capacity to meet increasing bandwidth demand,” said Haruhiko Ichino, NEL Executive Vice President and General Manager of Broadband System & Device Business Group. “We are strongly committed to be a pioneer in the coherent DSP innovation and to provide merchant-silicon solutions for cost-effective upgrades in LH, Metro, and shorter-reach data-center-interconnect (DCI) applications.”Commercial production is expected in the second half of 2018.