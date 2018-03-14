France's SFR deploys Cisco Network Services Orchestrator

SFR, a subsidiary of the Altice Group, is deploying Cisco Network Services Orchestrator (NSO) to simplify the entire lifecycle management for its services, automating core functions across physical and virtualized networks for both existing and new customers.



Financial terms were not disclosed.



Cisco said its NSO delivers several benefits to operators including the ability to:





Transform their networks and services towards programmability, by empowering SFR teams to manage their network services more efficiently

Assure quality of service for critical applications, driven with agility, flexibility and simplicity of management at its core

Provide faster delivery of revenue-generating services and shorter activation times from months to minutes

Automate service lifecycle and reduction of manual configuration steps by up to 90 percent

Deliver model-driven automation, to abstract the services from the underlying devices, in a standardized way

Instill transparent orchestration spanning multiple domains in the network to include NFV and SDN through use of an open, modern programmable platform

Reduce failed service activations and network issues by removing the risk of human error





“Utilizing Cisco’s leading network automation software allows us to bring a common API for our services across different networks in a simplified manner,” said Christophe Delaye, CTIO, SFR. “As a result, enabling SFR to get back to what matters the most – supporting our customers’ network automation requirements and enabling them to deploy new services quickly.”