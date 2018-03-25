Foxconn Interconnect Technology advances 400G, 100G BiDi, CXP2

Foxconn Interconnect Technology showcased its latest 400 Gbps Interconnect solutions at the recent Optical Fiber Communications (OFC) Conference & Exhibition in San Diego.
QSFP-DD product and technology demonstrations:
- Live traffic up to 400 Gbps will be run over interconnects utilizing FIT QSFP-DD cables, cages and connectors.
- 400G QSFP-DD SMF DR4 technology demonstration.
- QSFP-DD products: FIT will be showcasing its growing line of QSFP-DD cage, connector and interconnect products.
"FIT is committed to the development of 50G, 100G and 400G PAM4 based products and technologies that will add to one of the broadest portfolios of transceivers, cages/connectors, direct attach copper (DAC), and active optical cables (AOC) on the market," said Steve Shultis, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Foxconn Interconnect Technology.
FIT also announced the general availability of its 100 Gbps Bidirectional (100G BiDi) QSFP28 multimode fiber (MMF) transceiver module for 100 Gigabit Ethernet.
A key advantage is that the 100G BiDi module facilitates an easy upgrade path from 10 Gbps or 40 Gbps line rates to 100 Gbps by reusing existing duplex LC MMF fiber cable infrastructure. The 100G BiDi modules support link distances up to 70m OM3, 100m OM4, and 150m OM5 MMF. The company notes that because 40G BiDi QSFP+ transceivers have already been widely adopted in the industry, 100G BiDi QSFP28 optics are a smooth generational upgrade. Both 40G BiDi and 100G BiDi efficiently use 2 laser colors per link, instead of more complex and costly solutions using 4 laser colors. In addition, 40G BiDi and 100G BiDi limit the range of those colors in order to get improved cable performance with existing Enterprise OM3 and OM4 MMF cabling infrastructure. FIT's solution is designed using 50 Gbps PAM4 integrated circuits and optical signaling with mature 2-color (850 and 900nm) VCSEL technology highly leveraged from 40 Gbps to 100 Gbps.
In addition, FIT announced general availability and volume production of its CXP2 optical transceiver module and CXP2 active optical cable (AOC). These 300G (12x25Gbps) pluggable fiber optic solutions can be used to build a high-density, multi-lane interconnect fabric using mature VCSEL technology, which is strongly desirable for applications such as chassis interconnect in high-end switches, routers, server clustering, and high-performance computing.
Key features of FIT's CXP2 optical solutions include:
- Proven 850 nm technology with high reliability and consistent high quality: Fully-equipped with 12-channel arrays of VCSEL transmitter and PIN receiver technologies. Guaranteed performance over corner conditions at distances up to 100m OM4 multimode fiber.
- Multi-rate support: Each lane can operate up to 25.78 Gbps NRZ and is compatible with legacy data rates in CDR bypass mode. Suitable for 25GE, InfiniBand EDR, PCI Express, and proprietary data rates.
- Feature-rich programmability: Individual channel control of Tx&Rx CDR capability, Tx equalization, Rx amplitude and emphasis. Support for in-system firmware upgrade.
- Digital diagnostics support: Both transceiver module and AOC support temperature and supply voltage monitoring as well as per-channel laser bias current, laser power, and receiver input power monitoring.
- World 1st in high volume optical CXP2 production shipment: FIT is the first vendor offering CXP2 optical products with demonstrated high volume manufacturing capability.
