First 802.11ax Home Gateway ready for 6.5 Gbps Wi-Fi and 10G WAN

Qualcomm, KDDI, and NEC announced the shipment of the first draft 802.11ax home gateway product.



The unit, which is based on Qualcomm’s IPQ8072 family of 802.11ax chipsets and designed by NEC Platforms, envisions powerful home Wi-Fi networks capable of supporting bandwidth-hungry applications like video streaming services, and 4K/8K video and VR.





Qualcomm’s 802.11ax chipset can support up to 10 Gbps wide-area networks and up to 6.5 Gbps peak physical (PHY) layer rates on Wi-Fi. The 14 nanometer Wi-Fi system on chip (SoC) features advanced 8x8 sounding. Its MU-MIMO allows multiple users to be simultaneously connected to an access point.



“Qualcomm has been leading the market in the development of innovative 11ax solutions that solve consumers’ most pressing demands for better Wi-Fi and advanced user experiences,” said Rahul Patel, senior vice president and general manager, connectivity and networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Our 802.11ax solution is a testament to that innovation, powering the world’s first carrier-class home getaway with the industry’s highest performing 802.11ax chipset. As KDDI and NEC Platforms continue to push boundaries with this powerful solution, we are thrilled to be partnering with them to revolutionize Wi-Fi connectivity and deliver unmatched performance to their customers.”



