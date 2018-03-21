ETSI and OPNFV announce co-located testing

ETSI and OPNFV announced plans to co-locate their next community testing events in Sophia Antipolis, France.



The third ETSI NFV PlugtestsTM event will be held between 29 May and 8 June 2018, and the OPNFV Fraser Plugfest will be held from 4 to 8 June.



“Effective interoperability is the goal of any standards activity, and ETSI NFV adopted an approach oriented towards actually exercising and demonstrating interoperability from its start in 2012, evolving from Proofs of Concepts to Plugtests activities,” says Diego Lopez, chairman of ETSI ISG NFV. “This event is a new opportunity to strengthen the current cooperation with relevant open-source communities in the NFV landscape.”