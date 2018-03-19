Etisalat selects NEC/Netcracker's NaaS for vCPE

Etisalat has selected NEC/Netcracker's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) to deploy a virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) solution for enterprises.



Specifically, Etisalat is using NEC/Netcracker's full-stack Network-as-a-Service solution comprised with Self-Service Portals, Service Orchestration and MANO offerings. The initial service includes security virtual network functions selected from NEC/Netcracker's Ecosystem 2.0 marketplace.



The deployment is part of the service provider's larger virtualization initiative and builds on its recent deployment of the NaaS platform for residential vCPE.



"Using virtualization to drive more sophisticated functionality to our business customers will play a major role in enabling their evolution into digital enterprises, allowing them to open new revenue streams by offering more diverse services," said Esmaeel Alhammadi, Senior Vice President of Network Development at Etisalat. "We selected NEC/Netcracker's NaaS solution for our large-scale virtualization program because of its ability to support both residential and enterprise transformation."