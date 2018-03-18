Ericsson announced restated financial information for full year 2016 and each quarter of 2017.
The reason given for the restatement was the new accounting standard IFRS 15, effective as of January 1, 2018.
The company's 2020 financial targets and near-term planning assumptions remain unchanged.
Sunday, March 18, 2018
Ericsson restates financials for 2016 and 2017
Sunday, March 18, 2018 No comments
Ericsson announced restated financial information for full year 2016 and each quarter of 2017.
0 comments:
Post a Comment