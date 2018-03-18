Sunday, March 18, 2018

Ericsson restates financials for 2016 and 2017

Sunday, March 18, 2018

Ericsson announced restated financial information for full year 2016 and each quarter of 2017.

The reason given for the restatement was the new accounting standard IFRS 15, effective as of January 1, 2018.

The company's 2020 financial targets and near-term planning assumptions remain unchanged.

