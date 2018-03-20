Edgecore announces first 400G Open Network Switch

Edgecore Networks announced a 400 Gigabit Ethernet (400G) data center switch for public or private data center operators.



Edgecore's 400G, AS9716-32X open design switch, which will be contributed to the Open Compute Project (OCP), provides 32 x QSFP-DD ports each capable of 400G operation, in a 1U form factor. The AS9716-32X switch is based on the Broadcom StrataXGS Tomahawk III Switch Series and incorporates an Intel Xeon Processor D control plane processor.



As with all Edgecore open network switches, the 400G switch supports OCP software standards, including ONIE, Open Network Linux, the Open Optical Monitoring (OOM) API, and the Redfish hardware management API. Edgecore will work with commercial software partners and open software communities to enable commercial and open source Network Operating System (NOS) options for the 400G switch.



“Four years ago, Edgecore contributed the industry’s first OCP-ACCEPTED™ network product, a 10G top-of-rack switch,” said George Tchaparian, CEO, Edgecore Networks. “Since then, we have contributed over 15 network product designs as open networking technology and deployments grew to include 25G/100G data center fabrics, deep-buffer data center interconnect switches, service provider access infrastructures, open modular chassis, and campus/branch/wireless networks. Now, Edgecore is introducing the industry’s first 400G open network switch, enabling network operators to respond to growing demands for network capacity, and increasing the bandwidth of open network switches by a factor of 40 over the past four years.”





