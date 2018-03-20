DustPhotonics leverages manufacturing innovation for 400G QSFP-DD transceivers

DustPhotonics, a start-up based in Modi'in, Israel with offices in Cupertino, California, emerged from stealth to discuss its development of a next-generation packaging technology that simplifies the manufacturing of high-performance optical transceiver. The company said its innovations will increase the manufacturing yield of optical transceivers.
DustPhotonics is currently ramping production of 400Gbps QSFPDD-‐SR8 and OSFP-‐SR8 modules.
"We are only at the beginning of ever increasing demand for high speed optical interconnect," said Ben Rubovitch, CEO. "DustPhotonics is pleased to support the world-‐wide optical design initiative through our commitment to manufacturing open and innovative optical networking products that enable a dynamic, reliable, bandwidth-rich datacenter."
